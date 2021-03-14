NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $315,651.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00444140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.00505767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,896,361,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,856,129,500 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

Buying and Selling NextDAO

