Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,923 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 103,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 29,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,578,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 616,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in B2Gold by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 418,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 330,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

