Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $70,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

