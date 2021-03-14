Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of EOG opened at $75.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

