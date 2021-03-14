Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,997,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 429,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

