Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 917.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $166.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

