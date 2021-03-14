Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NINOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

