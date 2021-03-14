Nimiq Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and $2.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.94 or 0.03116891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00362983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.74 or 0.00943149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.56 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00336395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00245076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021816 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,157,470,717 coins and its circulating supply is 7,413,720,717 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

