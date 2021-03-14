Noir Price Up 21% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $811,115.31 and $1,573.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00224621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.75 or 0.02229767 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,466,155 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

