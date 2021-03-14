Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches Market Cap of $20.60 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $2.19 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be purchased for about $327.12 or 0.00547679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00444669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00061438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00091767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00066830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00505188 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,974 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

