Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

