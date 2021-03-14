North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Stock Holdings Raised by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the period. North Mountain Merger comprises about 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth $3,040,000.

NMMCU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 34,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,654. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

