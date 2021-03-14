Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,872 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Paycom Software worth $240,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

