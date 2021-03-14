Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$23.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

