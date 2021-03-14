NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,053,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,317,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

NRG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

