NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

