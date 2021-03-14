NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 2,349,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.