NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NTN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 2,349,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

