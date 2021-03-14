Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $632.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $518.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,351 shares of company stock worth $3,050,122. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $529,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

