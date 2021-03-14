Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $18.46 million and $1.58 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00641385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034975 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

