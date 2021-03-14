Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $69.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

