NULS Trading Up 41.7% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $81.99 million and $49.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

