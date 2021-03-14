Numeraire One Day Volume Hits $17.29 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $199.77 million and approximately $17.29 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $41.79 or 0.00069720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00642982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034940 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

