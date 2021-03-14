nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of nVent Electric worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 948,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

