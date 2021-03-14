NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.7% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.2% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $514.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.20. The company has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.