NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $514.24 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.