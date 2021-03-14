NXM (NXM) Price Tops $71.51 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, NXM has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $71.51 or 0.00119476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $455.90 million and approximately $33,408.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,375,502 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

