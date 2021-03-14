Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.00 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $343.65 million and $108.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 96.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 143.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00076117 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00152741 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

