OctoFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One OctoFi token can now be bought for approximately $71.33 or 0.00118378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $41.10 million and $3.25 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars.

