ODUWA (OWC) Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.52 million and $12,950.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

