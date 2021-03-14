Odyssey Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00446021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00092812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.68 or 0.00510663 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

