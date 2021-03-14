Offshift Hits Market Cap of $11.41 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $114,444.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,727.02 or 0.99846975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00078038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.