OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.81. 1,365,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.