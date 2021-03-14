Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793. OI has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Get OI alerts:

About OI

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.