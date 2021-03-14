OIN Finance (OIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $685,932.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $685,932.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.00444355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00061896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00092140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00507259 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,378,283 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

