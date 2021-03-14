OKB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $179.52 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $15.78 or 0.00026328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $946.91 million and $179.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00642982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034940 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

