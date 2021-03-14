OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0579 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $14,422.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,963.73 or 1.00134473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00076972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,755,678 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

