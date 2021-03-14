Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OPOF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.00. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

