Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $505,566.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00009177 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $505,566.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,175 coins and its circulating supply is 562,859 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

