Omnitude Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $846,922.13 and approximately $1.05 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

