OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in OMRON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OMRON stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.