OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.60 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $462,416.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035316 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,160,293 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

