Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $292.35 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $886.29 million and approximately $292.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

