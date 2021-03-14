Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $2.56 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $50,743.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

