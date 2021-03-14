OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

