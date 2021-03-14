Opium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,461.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00012606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $189,461.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.