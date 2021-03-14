Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

