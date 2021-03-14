Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

