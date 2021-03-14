Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 42.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 19.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,804 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 247.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,316,181 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

