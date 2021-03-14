Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,803,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

