Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

